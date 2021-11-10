Nov. 30, 2021 -- A federal judge ruled Monday that the Biden administration cannot enforce a rule requiring virtually all health care workers in 10 states to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp of Missouri issued a preliminary injunction that will remain in place while the vaccine mandate works its way through the court system, likely ending up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Nov. 4 that workers in health care facilities that receive funding from Medicare and Medicaid must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face losing their jobs. The requirement covers 76,000 providers and more than 17 million health care workers, the CMS said in a news release. Health care workers were supposed to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Attorneys general for Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire immediately filed a lawsuit, saying only Congress had that power to issue such a requirement.