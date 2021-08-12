Dec. 8, 2021 -- A raft of new studies released overnight that looked at the ability of Omicron to evade currently available vaccines, suggest a substantial loss of protection against the highly mutated variant.

The new studies, from teams of researchers in Germany, South Africa, Sweden and the drug company Pfizer, showed 25 to 40-fold drops in the ability of antibodies created by two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to neutralize the virus. They also found that some monoclonal antibody therapies are ineffective against Omicron.

But there seemed to be a bright spot in the studies, too. The virus didn’t completely escape the immunity from the vaccines, and giving a third, booster dose appeared to restore antibodies to a level that’s been associated with protection against variants in the past.

“One of the silver linings of this pandemic so far is that mRNA vaccines manufactured based on the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 continue to work in the laboratory and, importantly, in real life against variant strains,” says Hana El Sahly, MD, professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX.