Dec. 9, 2021 -- The FDA has authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions of teenagers to get a third dose of vaccine starting 6 months after their second dose. The CDC quickly followed suit, allowing the boosters to begin immediately.

The FDA said it was basing its emergency use authorization of boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds on data from 200 people who were ages 18 to 55 when they received a booster dose. It is requiring Pfizer to collect data on safety in post-authorization studies.

“The FDA has determined that the benefits of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Comirnaty outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis in individuals 16 and 17 years of age to provide continued protection against COVID-19 and the associated serious consequences that can occur including hospitalization and death,” the agency said in a news release.

Israel has been giving booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to everyone 12 and up since late August. Data from that country shows that myocarditis cases continue to be very rare, even in younger age groups, and are mild and temporary.