Dec. 10, 2021 -- Enforcement of President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates has been quite the challenge.

On Nov. 4, the Biden administration ordered federal contractors, certain health care workers, and employees of businesses with 100 employees or more to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or get weekly COVID-19 testing, by Jan 4, 2022.

The mandates got strong pushback right away, which has intensified in recent weeks.

Large portions of COVID-19 vaccine requirements have been temporarily blocked, as lawsuits challenging the mandates continue to be filed nationwide.

And just Wednesday, Senate Republicans and two moderate Democrats voted to overturn the vaccine and testing requirements for large businesses.

But many view the Senate’s actions as mostly symbolic, since the president said he will veto any “anti-vaccine” bill that comes to his desk, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Read on for a look at where the vaccine mandates stand now.

Large Businesses

Currently, COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for companies with 100 employees or more, which affects around 84 million US workers, are paused.