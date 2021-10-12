Dec. 10, 2021 -- The effectiveness of the two most common COVID-19 vaccines declined over time in an older group of patients, suggesting that booster doses may be needed to protect recipients over the long term, according to a new study.

Also seen in that group of U.S. veterans, who had a median age of 67: Those receiving “the Moderna vaccine consistently had higher antibody levels, compared with recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, across age groups and time since vaccination,” said Kristina L. Bajema, MD, of the CDC’s COVID-19 Response Team, and associates.

Effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine was 89.6% at 14-119 days after patients had received the second dose, compared with 86.0% for the Pfizer vaccine. After 120 or more days, vaccine effectiveness had dropped to 86.1% for Moderna and 75.1% for Pfizer, the investigators reported in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Levels of the relevant antibodies -- anti-spike immunoglobulin (IgG) and anti-receptor binding domain (RBD) IgG -- showed a similar pattern: Lower after the 120-day mark for both vaccines, but higher at both time periods for Moderna than for Pfizer. These differences in antibody levels are consistent with other studies, researchers said, and may be the result of the Moderna vaccine’s higher antigen content and its longer interval between doses.