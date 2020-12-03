COVID Vaccines Offer Only Some Protection for People With Myeloma

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination provides far less protection to people with multiple myeloma than to survivors of other types of cancer, new research shows.

The findings highlight the need for multiple myeloma patients “to be especially careful -- to take social distancing seriously and utilize masking -- even if they’ve been vaccinated,” said study senior author Dr. Nikhil Munshi, from the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The new findings come from a follow-up to research recently published in JAMA Oncology, where COVID infection rates were assessed in nearly 60,000 vaccinated and unvaccinated cancer survivors who had not received a systemic cancer treatment such as chemotherapy or immunotherapy in the previous six months.

The new study compared 818 adults with multiple myeloma who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with an equal number of unvaccinated patients who also had the blood cancer.

Also included were nearly 9,600 patients with a condition known as monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), which increases myeloma risk. Half were vaccinated, half unvaccinated.