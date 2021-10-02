Dec. 17, 2021 -- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 2 to 5 years old fizzled in clinical trials, the company said on Friday, signaling a further delay in getting a vaccine to preschoolers just as Omicron bears down on the U.S.

In a news release, Pfizer reported that while its 3-microgram dose -- which is less than one-third of the dose given to older children -- generated a protective immune response in babies and toddlers ages 6 to 24 months, it didn’t generate adequate immunity in children ages 2 to 5.

The company plans to change its clinical trial to add a third dose for younger children in hopes of improving those results. It also plans to test a third dose of its 10-microgram vaccine for children ages 5 to 12.

If the trials are successful, Pfizer said it would submit data to the FDA for an emergency use authorization (EUA) in the first half of 2022.

That pushes the timeline of getting a vaccine to younger children back by several months. In November, Anthony Fauci, MD, head of the National Institute of Allergy Infectious Diseases, predicted a vaccine would be ready for preschoolers by spring.