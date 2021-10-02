Dec. 20, 2021 -- Moderna on Monday announced that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine increased levels of antibodies that fight the Omicron variant.
The 50-microgram dose of its mRNA vaccine -- which is half the dose given for first-round vaccinations -- increased levels of antibodies to fight Omicron by 3,700% in people studied within 1 month of getting their third shots, the company said in a news release.
What’s more, a 100-microgram booster, the dose that’s given in the primary series, increased antibody levels 8,300% after a third dose. Moderna is still studying its 100-microgram dose as a booster, but in clinical trials, the company says a third 100-microgram dose appears to be generally safe.
The studies were small, including just 20 healthy people in each group. Before they got their third shots, researchers drew their blood and measured levels of proteins called neutralizing antibodies, which are one of the body’s first lines of defense against invaders. Levels of specific kinds of antibodies able to disable Omicron were low, the company said.
SPEAKER: How does a COVID-19
mRNA vaccine work?
COVID vaccines are now
available.
Some of the COVID-19 vaccines
are mRNA vaccines, but what does
this mean?
mRNA vaccines are
different from traditional
vaccines.
mRNA vaccines don't expose you
to any real virus instead,
they're made with messenger
Ribonucleic Acid or mRNA.
This is a type of molecule that
gives instructions to the cell
for how to make different kinds
of proteins.
mRNA molecules are
a natural part of our cells
and how our bodies work.
Researchers have been working
with mRNA vaccines
for many years.
They are made more easily
and safely in a lab
than a vaccine that uses
a virus.
Because of this they can also
be made faster.
The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
have passed many tests in labs
and in thousands of people,
and meet strict standards
from the FDA.
So how do these vaccines work?
First, a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
is injected into a muscle
in your upper arm.
Some muscle cells take the mRNA
instructions in the vaccine
and make a harmless piece
of a protein called
a spike protein.
This protein is found
on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2
virus that causes COVID-19.
The muscle cells then destroy
the instructions for how to make
the spike protein.
The mRNA never goes
into the nucleus of your cells
where your DNA is stored.
The newly made spike protein now
sits on the surface
of the muscle cells.
Your immune system senses
the spike protein
as a foreign threat to destroy,
it starts making antibodies
to fight anything
with that spike protein on it.
This will help your body's
immune system recognize
and fight the real virus if it
ever shows up.
It's like recognizing someone
by the hat they wear.
Your body is then
prepared to spot COVID-19
and fight it off before it grows
in your body's cells.
Fast facts to remember
about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
They help get your body
ready to fight off the COVID-19
virus before it makes you sick,
they don't use
any live, dead, or weak virus,
they can't give you COVID-19,
they don't affect your DNA.
Want to learn more,
go to cdc.gov to find more
information about mRNA vaccines.
You can also learn more about
how the vaccines were approved
at fda.gov.
But that changed 1 month after people in the study were given a third dose as a booster. When scientists drew their blood and tested it in a lab against key pieces of the Omicron variant, levels of these antibodies had increased substantially.
“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring,” Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a statement.
The company said it would continue to advance the production of next-generation vaccines specifically designed to fight variants like Delta and Omicron, but in the meantime, getting the currently available shots would help.
The news comes after Pfizer reported last week that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine increased levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron by 25 times, enough to bring protection back to the level most people had soon after their first two shots.