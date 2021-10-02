Dec. 20, 2021 -- Moderna on Monday announced that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine increased levels of antibodies that fight the Omicron variant.

The 50-microgram dose of its mRNA vaccine -- which is half the dose given for first-round vaccinations -- increased levels of antibodies to fight Omicron by 3,700% in people studied within 1 month of getting their third shots, the company said in a news release.

What’s more, a 100-microgram booster, the dose that’s given in the primary series, increased antibody levels 8,300% after a third dose. Moderna is still studying its 100-microgram dose as a booster, but in clinical trials, the company says a third 100-microgram dose appears to be generally safe.

The studies were small, including just 20 healthy people in each group. Before they got their third shots, researchers drew their blood and measured levels of proteins called neutralizing antibodies, which are one of the body’s first lines of defense against invaders. Levels of specific kinds of antibodies able to disable Omicron were low, the company said.