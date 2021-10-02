Dec. 20, 2021 -- Moderna on Monday announced that a  booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine increased levels of antibodies that fight the Omicron variant.

The 50-microgram dose of its mRNA vaccine -- which is half the dose given for first-round vaccinations --  increased levels of antibodies to fight Omicron by 3,700% in people studied within 1 month of getting their third shots, the company said in a news release.

What’s more, a 100-microgram booster, the dose that’s given in the primary series, increased antibody levels 8,300% after a third dose. Moderna is still studying its 100-microgram dose as a booster, but in  clinical trials, the company says a third 100-microgram dose appears to be generally safe.

The studies were small, including just 20 healthy people in each group. Before they got their third shots, researchers drew their blood and measured levels of proteins called neutralizing antibodies, which are one of the body’s first lines of defense against invaders. Levels of specific kinds of antibodies able to disable Omicron were low, the company said.

How Do COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Work?Some of the COVID-19 vaccines are known as mRNA shots. How are they different from traditional vaccines? And do they contain the real virus?189

[MUSIC PLAYING]

SPEAKER: How does a COVID-19

mRNA vaccine work?

COVID vaccines are now

available.

Some of the COVID-19 vaccines

are mRNA vaccines, but what does

this mean?

mRNA vaccines are

different from traditional

vaccines.

mRNA vaccines don't expose you

to any real virus instead,

they're made with messenger

Ribonucleic Acid or mRNA.

This is a type of molecule that

gives instructions to the cell

for how to make different kinds

of proteins.



mRNA molecules are

a natural part of our cells

and how our bodies work.

Researchers have been working

with mRNA vaccines

for many years.

They are made more easily

and safely in a lab

than a vaccine that uses

a virus.

Because of this they can also

be made faster.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

have passed many tests in labs

and in thousands of people,

and meet strict standards

from the FDA.



So how do these vaccines work?

First, a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

is injected into a muscle

in your upper arm.

Some muscle cells take the mRNA

instructions in the vaccine

and make a harmless piece

of a protein called

a spike protein.

This protein is found

on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2

virus that causes COVID-19.



The muscle cells then destroy

the instructions for how to make

the spike protein.

The mRNA never goes

into the nucleus of your cells

where your DNA is stored.

The newly made spike protein now

sits on the surface

of the muscle cells.



Your immune system senses

the spike protein

as a foreign threat to destroy,

it starts making antibodies

to fight anything

with that spike protein on it.

This will help your body's

immune system recognize

and fight the real virus if it

ever shows up.

It's like recognizing someone

by the hat they wear.

Your body is then

prepared to spot COVID-19

and fight it off before it grows

in your body's cells.



Fast facts to remember

about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

They help get your body

ready to fight off the COVID-19

virus before it makes you sick,

they don't use

any live, dead, or weak virus,

they can't give you COVID-19,

they don't affect your DNA.

Want to learn more,

go to cdc.gov to find more

information about mRNA vaccines.

You can also learn more about

how the vaccines were approved

at fda.gov.



[SWOOSH]



[MUSIC PLAYING]



But that changed 1 month after people in the study were given a third dose as a booster. When scientists drew their blood and tested it in a lab against key pieces of the Omicron variant, levels of these antibodies had increased substantially.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring,” Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a statement.

The company said it would continue to advance the production of next-generation vaccines specifically designed to fight variants like Delta and Omicron, but in the meantime, getting the currently available shots would help.

The news comes after Pfizer reported last week that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine increased levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron by 25 times, enough to bring protection back to the level most people had soon after their first two shots.