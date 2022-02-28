March 1, 2022 -- You may have already seen the headline: The Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness against COVID-19 infection drops to 12% in 5- to 11-year-olds. But how do experts interpret this and other results from this preprint study?

Despite the findings, which have not been peer-reviewed, researchers at the New York State Department of Health, who did the study, say vaccination of children 5 years and older remains essential to prevent severe COVID-19 disease.

The study data shows that "COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of more severe illness and hospitalization for children 5-11," New York State Department of Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, said in a statement.

"I encourage parents and guardians to consult their pediatrician about getting their children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible, as soon as they can," said Bassett, a study co-author.

Adam Ratner, MD, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, says doctors need to talk with patients and parents to make sure this study doesn’t discourage them from getting children vaccinated.