About 1 in 6 U.S. Couples Disagrees on COVID Vaccination

MONDAY, March 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccine politics can apparently lead to some mismatched bedfellows, a new study suggests.

It found that about 1 in 6 U.S. couples have one partner who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and one who is not, and there are several reasons why.

"The numbers might be small in this study, but in terms of public health – if this translates to about 16% of the U.S. population, that’s a huge number," said study author Karen Schmaling, a psychologist at Washington State University.

The study involved a survey of 1,300 people who lived with a significant other and most said either both they and their partner were vaccinated (63.3%) or unvaccinated (21%).

But 15.6% said one partner was vaccinated and the other was not (discordant couples).

Survey participants from those discordant couples were asked to rank 10 common reasons for being unvaccinated on a scale of 0 to 10.

And people on both sides of the vaccine divide ranked safety as the No. 1 reason why they or their partners have said no to the shots.