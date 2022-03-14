March 15, 2022 -- The CEO of vaccine maker Pfizer made news over the weekend when he said people who have already gotten three shots of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine will need a fourth dose.

Albert Bourla, PhD, said data the company has submitted to the FDA -- but has not yet released publicly -- shows this need.

Although a third dose of an mRNA vaccine can still lessen the risks of hospitalization and death, a fourth dose is "necessary" to prevent future cases of infection, he said on CBS's Face the Nation.

Pfizer is also expected to ask the FDA this week to approve a fourth shot for people 65 and older, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

With all this happening, we asked infectious disease experts to weigh in, especially as daily new case numbers continue to drop to levels not seen since July 2021.

"To date, there is limited information surrounding the need or efficacy of a fourth dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines," says Matthew Harris, MD.