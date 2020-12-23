March 21, 2022 -- The FDA today announced its vaccines advisory committee will meet April 6 to discuss the future of COVID-19 booster doses and how to tell if a specific strain of the coronavirus needs its own vaccine.

The independent experts on the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will be joined by representatives from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health. According to a statement from the FDA, no votes will be taken and no specific company’s vaccines will be discussed.

“As we prepare for future needs to address COVID-19, prevention in the form of vaccines remains our best defense against the disease and any potentially severe consequences,” Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the statement.

Experts at the meeting will discuss what might make them change the vaccine formulas to target specific variants and when a booster dose should be given and to whom.

Infectious disease specialists are watching BA.2, the Omicron subvariant that appears to be more transmissible than the first strain. BA.2 is driving outbreaks across Europe and is becoming more common across the U.S.