"The general consensus, certainly the CDC's consensus, is that the current vaccines are still really quite effective against Omicron and this new BA.2 variant in keeping people out of the hospital, and preventing the development of severe disease," William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University in Nashville said prior to the FDA’s announcement Tuesday

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky later Tuesday approved the use of the fourth boosters, meaning they are now eligible to reach American arms.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization for both Pfizer and Moderna to offer the second booster – and fourth shot overall – for adults over 50 as well as those over 18 with compromised immune systems.

March 29, 2022 -- The FDA today authorized Americans over the age of 50 to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, even though many top infectious disease experts questioned the need before the agency’s decision.

Of the 217.4 million Americans who are “fully vaccinated,” i.e., received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only 45% have also received a booster shot, according to the CDC.

"Given that, there's no need at the moment for the general population to get a fourth inoculation," Schaffner says. "Our current focus ought to be on making sure that as many people as possible get that [first] booster who are eligible."

Monica Gandhi, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, agreed that another booster for everyone was unnecessary. The only people who would need a fourth shot (or third, if they had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine initially) are those over age 65 or 70 years, Gandhi says.

"Older people need those antibodies up high because they're more susceptible to severe breakthroughs," she said, also before the latest development.

Eric Topol, MD, executive vice president of Scripps Research and the editor-in-chief of WebMD's sister site Medscape, sees an argument for a fourth dose.

"I would recommend the second booster if you are more than 4-to-6 months from your third shot, you are age 50-plus, you tolerated the previous shots well, and you are concerned about the BA.2 wave where you live, or that it’s getting legs as you are trying to decide," Topol says. "Or if you are traveling or have plans that would put you at increased risk."