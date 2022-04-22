April 28, 2022 – Will this coming summer finally be the moment America’s youngest children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines?

Moderna got the ball rolling today when it asked the FDA to authorize use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 6. If the emergency use authorization is granted, it will be the first vaccine available for the youngest children in the United States.

Pfizer, which already has EUAs for its vaccine for older children and adults – and this week requested authorization for a booster dose for children ages 5-11 – hopes to submit its data for those under 5 years old soon, a spokesperson said Wednesday, and request authorization for that age group soon after.

That's all potentially good news for many parents of the 23 million U.S. children who are ages 5 and under, who say they've greatly adjusted their lifestyles to better protect their youngest family members during the pandemic.

It could happen as soon as this summer, says William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University in, Nashville.