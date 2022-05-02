May 2, 2022

With the Omicron subvariant pushing up COVID-19 case numbers, New York City on Monday raised its COVID alert level from low to medium, meaning some public health rules could be reimposed.

The risk level was raised because the city is now averaging more than 200 daily new cases per 100,000 people, city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, said Monday at a news conference, according toThe New York Post.

“With COVID-19 cases rising, NYC has entered the Medium risk alert level,” he said. “As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks.”

The change to medium risk level does not automatically trigger the reimposition of safety restrictions. Mayor Eric Adams will have to decide whether to do that.

As of April 29, the city was recording 209.2 new COVID cases and 6.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, with 2.89% of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, according to the city COVID website.