June 8, 2022 — Take that, Omicron. Results of a trial looking at a combination COVID-19 vaccine booster reveals a “robust antibody response” against the Omicron variant, vaccine manufacturer Moderna announced Wednesday.

The neutralizing antibody response was eight times greater at 1 month following a 50-mcg dose with the booster containing both the original mRNA-1273 vaccine and a new vaccine in development that specifically targets the Omicron variant.

The bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.214, was compared to a 50-mcg dose of the original vaccine alone in 473 seronegative participants in the Phase 2/3 trial.

These results offer promise of greater protection against Omicron following earlier reports that showed that existing COVID-19 vaccines were not as effective against the Omicron variant.

Safety and tolerability of the new vaccine was consistent with a prior booster dose of the original vaccine, the company reported.

Moderna also has a bivalent vaccine booster in development that includes the original vaccine and a vaccine specific to the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.