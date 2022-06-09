June 9, 2022 -- Parents anxiously awaiting official word that they can vaccinate their children under 5 years of age against COVID-19 could find relief as early as the week of June 20, U.S. officials announced today.

It all depends on whether the FDA decides to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) at a meeting scheduled for June 14 and 15, followed by CDC recommendations for use expected on June 17 or 18.

"We have waited a long time for this moment -- more than 2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic and after nearly 18 months since the first set of vaccines became available for adults," Ashish Jha, MD, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said during a June 9 White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing.

Although not willing to speculate on how both agencies might act, the White House already pre-ordered 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines for this age group. White House officials are also ramping up partnerships with community organizations; alerting pediatricians, family physicians, and pharmacists to be ready; and preparing an educational campaign to fight vaccine misinformation and to help educate parents about the safety and efficacy data behind these vaccines.