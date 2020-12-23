June 13, 2022 — The FDA is gearing up for a busy week – after a busy weekend releasing information about the effectiveness and safety of both the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children under 5 years old and the Moderna vaccine in children 6 months to 17 years of age.

This data comes just before two FDA advisory panels are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to recommend whether or not to authorize one or both vaccines in these youngest of Americans. The FDA does not have to follow its panels' recommendations but often does so.

Early briefing documents released Friday and Saturday by the FDA shows both two-dose vaccines safe and effective in these age groups.

The Pfizer data shows their vaccine to be 75.6% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in children 6 months to 23 months old, as well as 82.4% effective for children 2- 4- years-old.

The Moderna data shows the vaccine to be 51% effective in children 6 months to 2 years old and 37% effective in children 2 years to 5 years old.