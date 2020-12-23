June 18, 2022 — COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years of age are now ready to go. Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle, Walensky, MD, has endorsed a unanimous recommendation by the agency's vaccine panel today, allowing vaccinations to begin early this week.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices earlier today voted 12-0 to recommend use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years of age, as well as a vote of 12 to 0 to recommend use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 6 months to 4 years.

"I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated," Walensky said in a statement.

The FDA authorized the vaccines on Friday in children as young as 6 months of age, soon after its advisory panel also unanimously recommended the shots earlier this week.