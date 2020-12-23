June 21, 2022 – Shots are starting to go into arms this week for the youngest group approved for COVID-19 vaccines – those 6 months to 5 years old. Now, many parents are faced with the question of not only when to vaccinate their kids, but also: Is one version of the vaccine preferred over the other?

This past weekend, the CDC signed off on the shots for the youngest group after the FDA authorized the vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna on June 17. In some parts of the country, vaccinations began Monday.

But some parents are still on the fence about vaccinating their youngest children and may not be rushing to the pediatrician's office just yet.

In an April poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which looked ahead to the potential approval of the Moderna vaccine for young children, just 18% of parents said they would get their young children vaccinated right after approval; 27% said they definitely wouldn't; and 38% said they would wait for others to go first.