June 28, 2022 – Some important questions remain after the recent authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers, and young children through 5 years of age. If you're a parent or health care provider perplexed by all the nuances, you're not alone.

To answer some of those questions, infectious disease experts shared what they know during a media briefing today sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The FDA authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on the same day, June 17. But that doesn’t mean they're the same: They are dosed differently, on different schedules, and for slightly different age ranges.

"There will be opportunities for confusion there," said C. Buddy Creech, MD, president of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

Along with Jason G. Newland, MD, of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Creech addressed other concerns, including: