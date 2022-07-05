July 5, 2022 – A new combination vaccine for COVID-19 will likely be coming out this fall, offering more protection against the Omicron variants of COVID-19. Vaccine maker Moderna said in a recent news release that the new vaccine is expected to be a “lead candidate” as a booster shot in the fall. But as the CDC has doubled down on its recommendations for those who are eligible to get their second booster, some are questioning the timing and choice of their fourth shot.

Here are the answers to some common questions about boosters.

Should I get a second booster if I recently tested positive for COVID-19?

According to CDC recommendations, it is best to wait until your symptoms have ended before getting a second booster shot. The CDC says that some may want to consider waiting 3 months after the start of COVID-19 symptoms to receive a second booster shot, but the only requirement is that you no longer have to self-isolate.