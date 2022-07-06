Vaccinations Cut U.S. COVID Deaths by 58%

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program slashed the coronavirus' expected death rate by as much as 58%, saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the first two waves of the pandemic, a new study says.

Computer models estimate that vaccines prevented 235,000 COVID deaths in the United States between December 2020 and September 2021, blunting the death toll from both the original virus and its Delta variant.

Vaccination also prevented 1.6 million hospitalizations and 27 million COVID infections, according to the data generated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings appear July 6 in JAMA Network Open .

The results "reinforce the notion that COVID vaccination clearly does work," said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Md. "It works very successfully to prevent deaths. And if more people had accepted vaccination, we'd have prevented even more deaths."