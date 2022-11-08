Aug. 11, 2022 – Pregnant women should feel confident that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines against COVID-19 are safe, according to a large new study published today.

In fact, pregnant vaccinated women had lower odds of a significant health event, compared with nonpregnant vaccinated women, after both doses of either mRNA vaccination, the researchers reported in the journalThe Lancet Infectious Diseases.

This study, done by the Canadian National Vaccine Safety Network, looked at data from patients in seven Canadian provinces and territories between December 2020 and November 2021.

All vaccinated people in the study were asked to report any health events during the week after each COVID-19 vaccine dose. Those in the unvaccinated pregnant control group were asked to record any health problems over the 7 days before they completed the survey.

In all, 191,360 women ages 15-49 years old completed the first dose survey and 94,937 completed the second dose survey.

Manish Sadarangani, from the British Columbia Children's Hospital Research Institute in Vancouver, led the study, which is one of the first to compare vaccine side effects among three groups: vaccinated pregnant women, unvaccinated pregnant women, and vaccinated nonpregnant women.