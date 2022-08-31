Aug. 31, 2022 – COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants currently dominating in the United States could be available in the next few days, but their arrival comes with some controversy.

The FDA granted emergency approval to the mRNA boosters from Pfizer and Moderna today. Next up are meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday and Friday that could pave the way for an official CDC endorsement of the vaccines before the weekend.

The U.S. government has already purchased over 170 million doses of the two vaccines to be ready for use after all approvals are in place (with an order of 4 million more doses for children, should those be approved later).

But the expected arrival of the updated vaccines has sparked debate among infectious disease experts and others.

Some have criticized the fact that the new boosters haven’t been tested in humans and say they will wait to get the updated booster or skip it altogether. Others worry that the public will view the new vaccines as rushed, increasing an already reluctant public’s hesitation to get another shot.