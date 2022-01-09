Sept. 1, 2022 -- The CDC today approved the use of vaccines designed to target both Omicron and the older variants of the coronavirus, a step that may aid a goal of a widespread immunization campaign before winter arrives in the U.S.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 Thursday on two separate questions. One sought the panel’s backing for the use of a single dose of a new version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people age 12 and older. The second question dealt with a single dose of the reworked Moderna vaccine for people age 18 and older.

The federal government wants to speed use of revamped COVID-19 shots, which the FDA on Thursday cleared for use in the U.S. Hours later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, agreed with the panel’s recommendation.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant," Walensky said in a statement. "They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”