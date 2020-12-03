Add COVID Shot to Routine Vaccine Schedule: CDC Panel

FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) – In an unanimous vote on Thursday, a panel of U.S. vaccine experts recommended that COVID shots be added to the list of recommended vaccinations for children and adults.

Now it's up to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to decide whether to follow the advice of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Even if the agency does approve adding the shots to the schedule, it doesn't amount to a vaccine mandate. State and local jurisdictions will still decide what vaccines are required for schools, NBC News reported.

"Moving COVID-19 to the recommended immunization schedule does not impact what vaccines are required for school entrance, if any," said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Local control matters. And we honor that the decision around school entrance for vaccines rests where it did before, which is with the state level, the county level and at the municipal level, if it exists at all."