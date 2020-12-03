Pfizer Plans to Charge Over $100 Per COVID Shot in 2023

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some Americans could pay up to $130 to get a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer starting in 2023, but most will still get it for free.

A Pfizer executive noted that people who would get its vaccine for free would likely include those on public health insurance programs such as Medicare or Medicaid and those with private health insurance, the Associated Press reported.

Recommended vaccines must be covered by insurers as part of the Affordable Care Act. Pfizer also has an income-based assistance program for eligible U.S. residents.

The U.S. government is expected to stop buying and distributing the shots sometime next year, the AP said.

While Pfizer said last year it was charging $19.50 per dose to the U.S. government, that increased to about $30 per shot in June. The company has said it had three tiers of pricing globally, depending on a country's financial situation, the AP reported.