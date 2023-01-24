Jan. 24, 2023 – Is pivoting to an annual COVID-19 shot a smart move? The FDA, which proposed the change on Monday, says an annual shot vs. periodic boosters could simplify the process to ensure more people stay vaccinated and protected against severe COVID-19 infection.

A national advisory committee plans to vote on the recommendation Thursday.

If accepted, the vaccine formula would be decided each June and Americans could start getting their annual COVID-19 shot in the fall, like your yearly flu shot.

Keep in mind: Older Americans and those who are immunocompromised may need more than one dose of the annual COVID-19 shot.

Most Americans are not up to date with their COVID-19 boosters. Only 15% of Americans have gotten the latest booster dose, while a whopping nine out of 10 Americans age 12 or older finished their primary vaccine series. The FDA, in briefing documents for Thursday’s meeting, says problems with getting vaccines into people’s arms makes this a change worth considering.