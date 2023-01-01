Feb. 15, 2023 – After studying thousands of people’s symptoms post-COVID-19, researchers have found that getting vaccinated could potentially reduce the risk of long COVID.

The new study – which looked at patients 3 months after their COVID-19 infections across pre-Delta, Delta, and Omicron variants – at first saw that long COVID symptoms were more common in the pre-Delta period than in the Delta and Omicron periods. But these differences across variants became less important when researchers adjusted for vaccination status, suggesting that the vaccine could play a key role in lessening the risk of long COVID and making its symptoms less severe.

Another important finding of the study, from researchers at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center and the University of California San Francisco and published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, was the sheer number of people post-COVID-19 who reported severe fatigue.

“Mild fatigue is much different than severe, life-impacting fatigue,” lead author Michael Gottlieb, MD, said at a media briefing Wednesday. “One in eight affected with COVID had severe, prolonged fatigue at 3 months. … That speaks to the impact we’re seeing as a society.”