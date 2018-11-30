What's Herd Immunity, and How Does It Protect Us?

Dec. 3, 2018 --As flu season gets rolling, you’ll keep hearing health authorities urge everyone age 6 or older to get vaccinated.

A main reason doctors want as many people as possible to get a flu shot is that it protects more than just you. It also cuts the risk for your family, co-workers, and everyone else around you.

When lots of people in an area are vaccinated, fewer people get sick. Then fewer germs are around to spread from person to person.

This concept is called herd immunity, or community immunity.

"The whole principle is if you give a vaccine to somebody, you protect them from getting infected, but you also prevent them from transmitting the disease to other people," says Michael Brady, MD, associate medical director at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, OH, and a member of the hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases.

Herd immunity protects people who can't get vaccinated because their immune system is weak and vaccines might make them sick. This includes babies, people with vaccine allergies, and anyone with an immune-suppressing disease like HIV or cancer.

"Often the people we need to protect with herd immunity are most vulnerable to serious disease," says Amanda Cohn, MD, a pediatrician and senior adviser for vaccines at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.