June 30, 2022 – For older adults, getting the annual flu shot may do more than protect against the flu. It may also reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

In a large study of vaccinated and unvaccinated adults ages 65 and older, those who received at least one influenza vaccine were less likely than unvaccinated peers to get Alzheimer’s over the course of 4 years.

But it’s not a one and done. The strength of the protective effect increased with the number of years that a person received an annual flu shot, such that the rate of developing Alzheimer’s was lowest in people who consistently got the flu vaccine every year.

"Influenza infection can cause serious health complications, particularly in adults 65 and older," says Avram Bukhbinder, MD, with UTHealth in Houston.

"Our study's findings – that vaccination against the flu virus may also reduce the risk of Alzheimer's dementia for at least a few years – adds to the already compelling reasons to talk with your doctor about getting the flu vaccine annually," he says.