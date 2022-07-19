Black Men Less Likely to Get Monkeypox Vaccine

By Steven Reinberg and Robin Foster HealthDay Reporters

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Although there's now enough monkeypox vaccine to go around, the Americans who need it most still may not be getting it, a new report shows.

Only 10% of the Jynneos vaccine doses have been given to Black people, even though they make up a third of U.S. cases, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The latest statistics were only able to be gathered from 17 states and two cities, but similar disparities have already been reported by a few states and cities. So far, the monkeypox outbreak has largely affected gay and bisexual men.

The United States has the most infections of any country -- over 17,000. About 98% of U.S. cases are men and about 93% were men who reported recent sexual contact with other men. No one in the United States has died from the illness, but deaths have been reported in other countries.