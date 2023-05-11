What Adults Need to Know About the New RSV Vaccines

June 9, 2023 – After nearly 60 years of effort, vaccine protection against the potentially lethal respiratory infection respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is finally a reality.



The FDA approved two new RSV vaccines: GSK’s Arexvy on May 3, and Pfizer’s Abrysvo on May 31. Both approvals are for adults ages 60 and above, who are among the most vulnerable to the infection.

If the CDC recommends the vaccines – a decision that's expected after its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets June 21 and gives its recommendation – both vaccines could be available by fall, ahead of the RSV season.

The new vaccines are “a wonderful advance,” said William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Yet he and other experts wonder if Americans have so much “vaccine fatigue” that they will pass up the shot – especially since it is expected to be offered at the same time as the annual influenza vaccine and an updated COVID-19 booster.