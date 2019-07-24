Keep in mind that although there are some studies on the topic, they tend to be small or limited to the impact on older adults. Also, everyone's brain chemistry is unique, so what works for one person might not for another, says D'Adamo. That said, these four types might have promise:

L-theanine: This supplement seems to enhance the mental effects of caffeine and counteract caffeine-induced jitteriness, D'Adamo says. Research has shown that combining caffeine and L-theanine may help you multitask better. The safest way to get this combo is by drinking pure green tea, which contains both caffeine and L-theanine, but it's also OK to combine your usual coffee or tea with an L-theanine supplement.

Don't take caffeine in pill or power form, as it's too easy to overdo it. Caffeine, in excess, can be toxic, causing a racing heartbeat and even leading to seizures or death. Just 1 teaspoon of pure caffeine powder could have as much caffeine as you’d get from 28 cups of coffee. The FDA, which has cracked down on makers of pure and highly concentrated caffeine products, notes that the difference between a safe amount and a toxic amount is very small.

CDP-choline: Often prescribed in Europe as a drug, CDP-choline has been shown to help memory -- at least in people who have dementia caused by vascular problems in the brain. There are no known side effects, so it's generally considered safe to try.

Creatine monohydrate: Frequently found in body-building supplements, creatine helps build muscle mass. But studies have also found that it may improve reasoning skills and short-term memory in healthy people. It increases levels of a molecule called ATP, which leads to more cellular energy, D'Adamo says. "I take it regularly just for energy. It's very safe."

Bacopa monnieri : A traditional Indian (ayurvedic) herb, Bacopa monnieri -- also known as brahmi -- has been suggested by some to help the brain processes information faster. It causes the branches of nerve cells (dendrites) to grow, says D'Adamo. He says this process takes some time; expect to wait 4-6 weeks for results.