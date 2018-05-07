Supplements Won't Prevent Heart Disease: Study

TUESDAY, May 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to preventing heart disease, vitamin and mineral supplements are probably a waste of money, a new research review concludes.

The findings, published May 28 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, largely confirm what's already known: Supplements may be popular, but in most cases, there is no evidence they protect against heart disease.

There was one exception, researchers said. A more recent clinical trial in China found that folic acid supplements helped curb participants' risk of stroke.

However, experts said, it's not clear whether the same benefit would be seen in countries where folic acid is added to grain products, and people generally have sufficient levels of the B vitamin. It's found in leafy green vegetables, fruits, dried beans, peas and nuts.

The bottom line? Eat a healthy diet and do not rely on supplements, said Dr. David Jenkins, who led the review.

"There are big health benefits from a mostly plant-based diet," said Jenkins, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto. "In my opinion, that's the way to go."

Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist who was not involved in the research, agreed.

"If you eat a healthy diet rich in plant foods, you're likely to get all the nutrients you need without supplements," said Freeman, who is a member of the American College of Cardiology's Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Section Leadership Council.

"Taking all those supplements," he added, "really just makes your pee very expensive."

Plus, Jenkins said, there is scientific evidence that certain diet patterns do lower the risks of heart disease and stroke.

The latest version of the U.S. dietary guidelines recommends three diet patterns for protecting cardiovascular health: the traditional Mediterranean diet; a vegetarian diet; and the so-called "healthy American" diet, which is low in red meat and heavy on fruits and vegetables.

What all three have in common, Jenkins said, is an emphasis on plant foods and limits on things such as red meat and sugar: That means plenty of fiber-rich grains, fruits and vegetables, legumes and nuts, fish (in the non-vegetarian diets) and "good" unsaturated fats from sources like olive oil.