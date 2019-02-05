Fish Oil Supplements: A Fish Tale or a Good Catch?

The Evidence for Fish Oil

If you’ve already had a heart attack or are at a high risk of having one …

Large prescription-strength doses of pure EPA -- not the type you buy off the shelf at the drugstore -- can help the hearts of people who have certain conditions that make heart problems more likely. Prescription fish oils lower triglycerides -- a type of fat that circulates in the bloodstream. A recent study showed that 4 grams of pure EPA per day for 5 years significantly cut the risk for heart attack, stroke, bypass, chest pain, and death from sudden cardiac arrest during that time.

But it’s worth noting that the people who saw these benefits already had a host of heart-related health problems. Their LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol and triglycerides were high even though they took cholesterol-lowering medications. They also already had heart disease, or they had diabetes and at least one other thing that made heart disease more likely.

For people who’ve never had a heart attack and run a normal risk of ever having one, says Manson, “it’s unlikely that 4 grams a day would be recommended. There’s a threshold at which you’d stop seeing benefits.”

A similar study found that a prescription form of 1.8 grams of EPA per day, in addition to a cholesterol-lowering medication, cut the odds of having heart attacks and other heart problems in people who had high cholesterol. Many of them also had heart disease, diabetes, and/or high blood pressure. Although 1.8 grams is a lot less EPA than 4 grams, the study participants, who were Japanese, already got more fish oil directly from the fish in their regular diet than Westerners do.

So, exactly how much is 1.8 grams of EPA? Remember the cereal commercial that said “You’d have to eat four bowls of Raisin Bran to get the vitamin nutrition in one bowl of Total?” Well, you’d have to take 10 capsules -- five servings -- of an average over-the-counter fish oil supplement to get 1.8 grams of EPA. Want the full four grams? You’ll need to take about 22 capsules. And no one is recommending that. Studies that show benefits of high doses of EPA use prescription-grade pure EPA. Over-the-counter supplements have other ingredients, too, and they are not regulated and safety-tested like FDA-approved prescription drugs.