Vitamin D Linked to Lower Risk of Suicide Attempts, Self-Harm

Feb 1, 2023 – The use of vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of suicide attempts and self-harm in U.S. veterans, a new study says.

In particular, Black veterans and those with low blood levels of vitamin D had the most significant response to the supplements.

“Vitamin D plays an important role in multiple systems – your bone health, skin, immune function, neurotransmission, and prevention of calcium buildup – so it’s important to look at the effects it can have,” says study co-author Jill Lavigne, PhD, a researcher with the Veterans Affairs’ Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention and a professor of pharmacy practice and administration at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY.

Previous studies have found that people with low vitamin D levels have more severe depression and suicide-related behavior. Also, studies have found that vitamin deficiency is common in the U.S. military, especially in men and service members of color.

Given that service members and veterans also have elevated suicide attempts, Lavigne and colleague Jason Gibbons, PhD, a health economist and postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, tested the links between vitamin D supplement use, blood levels, suicide attempts, and intentional self-harm.

“We were surprised by the strength of the effect,” Lavigne says. “We’re very interested in what this could mean for different populations and how to help people better manage their risks.”

Lavigne and Gibbons studied 1.3 million U.S. veterans who did or didn’t receive vitamin D supplements from 2010 to 2018. About 490,885 veterans who received vitamin D3 and 169,241 veterans who received vitamin D2 were compared to veterans of similar demographics and medical histories who didn’t receive supplements.

Overall, vitamin D3 use was linked to a 45% lower risk of suicide attempts and self-harm, and vitamin D2 was linked to a 48% lower risk.

Among the vitamin D3 group, 1,786 veterans (0.36%) not on supplements had a suicide attempt or instance of intentional self-harm, compared with 991 veterans (0.2%) with supplementation. Similarly, among the vitamin D2 group, 878 veterans (0.52%) without supplements had a suicide attempt or intentional self-harm, compared to 452 veterans (0.27%) with supplementation.