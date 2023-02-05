May 2, 2023 – Popular nutritional supplements could be behind your allergic reactions if no other answer seems clear.

Allergens may be hidden in a range of supplement products, from colorings in vitamin C powders to some vitamins used in hair products and other products, Alison Ehrlich, MD, said at the annual meeting of the American Contact Dermatitis Society.

"In general, our patients do not tell us what supplements they are taking," said Ehrlich, a dermatologist who practices in Washington, D.C. Antiaging, sleep, and weight loss/weight control supplements are among the most popular, she said.

Surveys have shown that many patients do not discuss supplement use with their health care providers, in part because they believe their providers would disapprove of their use and patients are not educated about supplements, she said.

"This is definitely an area that we should try to learn more about," she said.

Dietary supplement regulation comes via the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, which defined dietary supplements as a category of food, not as medications. Dietary supplements can be vitamins, minerals, herbs, and extracts, said Ehrlich.