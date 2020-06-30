Take 10 With Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku

Actor, 36, Los Angeles

1. Soon after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, you had symptoms of COVID-19. You feel better now, but do you think you had the virus?

There’s no way to know for sure because I couldn’t get a test. I didn’t think anything of it on the first day, but the following day I started feeling pressure on my chest and it was really hard to breathe. Walking from the bedroom to the bathroom, I was out of breath. That alarmed me, so I called the doctor and she put me on quarantine.

2. You recently started working with ONE, a global movement to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030. What inspired you?

Their thought process is in line with mine. Their motto is that especially with COVID-19, we’re not safe until we’re all safe. They work with vulnerable people around the world, which is important to me, being from Nigeria. They have a team in Nigeria and I’m looking forward to working closely with them.

3. On the CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola, your character, Abishola, is a nurse. How did you prepare for the role?

I rang up a couple of my doctors to see if I could shadow their nurses and facilities, but it was a privacy issue. I spoke to my friend, who’s a nurse in Atlanta. We also have a great medic on set who advises us. I was able to get enough information to inform what I needed to do as an actor, which is not a lot compared to what real nurses are doing, especially now.

4. You’ve been in the U.S. since 2001. Do people approach health differently here than in Nigeria?

The health care system in America is a lot more advanced. You have more opportunities to see doctors. The facilities, depending where you are, are state of the art. We’re starting to see a few of those come up, in Lagos particularly, but it’s not as prominent as it is here. A lot of people still have to fly out of Nigeria to get proper medical care.