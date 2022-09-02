Endometriosis Not Linked With Preterm Birth, New Study Finds

Feb. 9, 2022 -- Researchers evaluating whether endometriosis is linked with preterm birth found no such association in a study of more than 1,300 women.

These new findings, which were published online in JAMA Network Open, suggest that changing strategies to prevent preterm birth for women with the disease may not be necessary.

The research team, led by Louis Marcellin, MD, PhD, with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Université de Paris, in France, also found that disease phenotype or whether the preterm birth was induced or spontaneous did not appear to alter the result.

Those results differ from previous research. Data on the phenotypes and their link with preterm birth have been scarce, but previous studies have shown the risk for preterm birth is higher in women who have deep endometriosis than in women with ovarian endometriosis.

"Little is known about the impact of endometriosis on obstetric outcomes. In contrast to previous studies, we reported no differences in the risk for preterm delivery between women with endometriosis (34 of 470 [7.2%]) and those without endometriosis (53 of 881 [6.0%]), even when adjusted for multiple factors," Marcellin says.