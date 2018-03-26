A little boy in Africa had a tumor in the roof of his mouth. It blocked his airway, and he struggled to breathe. His family took him to several doctors, but none could help him. He returned home in danger of suffocating.

Then a hospital ship called Africa Mercy arrived, and a fleet of doctors, nurses, and other staff from around the world gradually came on board. Among them was the surgeon who would save the little boy’s life.

Dr. Mark Shrime examines a young patient.

Mark Shrime, MD, PhD, treated the child in an operating room aboard the ship. He and his team removed the boy’s tumor and reconstructed his soft palate. Just a few weeks later, he received a photo of the child holding a sign that said, “Hi Mark. I’m all better.”

“That picture is amazing,” Shrime says. It’s a keepsake he’s held onto.

Shrime is the research director of Harvard Medical School’s Program in Global Surgery and Social Change. He’s also a volunteer surgeon for Mercy Ships, a charity that provides free surgeries to countless people in Africa who can’t afford or don’t have access to skilled medical help.

The problem isn’t limited to one continent, though. It’s global.

Conditions that could be treated with operations make up close to one-third of diseases in the world, Shrime says. “And yet 5 billion people around the world can’t get surgery.”

Quality health care for all is the theme of World Health Day on April 7. And it’s a mission for Mercy Ships and other charity groups that make a difference in countries where treatable health problems can turn deadly without surgery.

Dr. E.J. Caterson performs surgery.

E.J. Caterson, MD, PhD, is a craniofacial surgeon at Harvard Medical School. He’s also a longtime volunteer with Operation Smile, which treats children born with cleft lip or cleft palate. Some babies with those conditions can have trouble feeding, and in some parts of the world that can bring on malnutrition or starvation.