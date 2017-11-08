Is It Time to Scrap the Pap Test?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- If you're a woman who's been given the all-clear after one or more combination tests for cervical cancer, you can probably wait five years between screenings, a new large study suggests.

The combination of tests for cervical cancer includes a test to detect the human papillomavirus (HPV) and the test commonly known as the Pap test. HPV is a virus that causes almost all cases of cervical cancers. The Pap test looks for abnormal changes in cells in the cervix that indicate cancer or precancerous changes.

Currently, women are advised to have these two tests every five years if they've had negative results in the past, according to the authors of the new study. Or, women can opt to have a Pap test every three years.

But "women who've had one or more negative HPV tests are at extremely low risk of cervical cancer or precancer, [and] this paper shows we can safely extend the screening interval to five years," said study first author Philip Castle. He's a professor in the department of epidemiology and population health at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Castle said that not all medical groups agree that the screening interval should be five years.

"There's a natural tension between the medical and public health sides," he said. "Oncologists see the few failures that come from longer screening, but on the public health side, it's clear you can't get to perfect and that there are harms related to screening, so we need to reach a balance."

One big concern on the medical side is that women might mistake longer intervals for cervical cancer screening to mean that they don't need to see their ob-gyn every year, said Dr. Mitchell Kramer, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y.

"It's important for women to come for their regular exam each year," Kramer said. "We do a breast exam and make sure women are getting the other cancer screenings they need, as well as look at other issues or problems related to sexual function and bowel and bladder function."