Hawaii Legalizes Medically Assisted Suicide

April 6, 2018 -- A bill legalizing medically-assisted suicide in Hawaii was signed into law Thursday by Gov. David Ige.

The state joins California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, Washington state and the District of Columbia in allowing the practice, the Associated Press reported.

"It is time for terminally ill, mentally competent Hawaii residents who are suffering to make their own end-of-life choices with dignity, grace and peace," Ige said.

The law permits doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients, the AP reported.

Ige said "we know that we have gotten to a point in our community that it does make sense to give the patient a choice to request the medication, obtain it and take it, or ultimately change their mind."