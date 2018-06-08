Why Women Struggle to Get The Right Diagnosis

June 8, 2018 -- When Katy Seppi first got her period, the pain was so debilitating that she frequently missed school.

“I also had really heavy periods,” she says. “In high school, my mom taught me to use two super tampons at once so I could go to school. My dad once had to take me to the hospital because I was having such bad pelvic pain on one side. But the ER doctor just said that I was probably ovulating and it was normal to have more pain with ovulation.”

Over the next 20 years, she saw a wide range of doctors, seeking relief from the monthly misery of her menstrual cycle.

It took Katy Seppi 20 years to find the cause of her pain: endometriosis.

“I saw gynecologists, family physicians, gastroenterologists, naturopaths,” says Seppi, now a 36-year-old social worker for an Atlanta nonprofit. “None of them could figure out what was wrong. The GI doctors told me I probably had irritable bowel syndrome. With the gynecologists, I was told, ‘Oh, that’s just what having a period is.’ Some thought my symptoms were psychological and asked if I had been sexually abused when I was younger.”

It was only after she had trouble getting pregnant and then began pursuing fertility treatments at age 34 that Seppi finally learned the answer: She had endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus -- the endometrium -- instead grows outside the uterus.

“The reproductive endocrinologist suspected my diagnosis within 5 minutes of talking to me, and she was the first doctor who ever mentioned this disease to me,” says Seppi. “By the time I was diagnosed, my illness had gotten so bad that my ovary was adhered to my uterus, both ovaries were full of blood-filled cysts, I was having back and hip issues, and in pain daily.

“In the past 2 years, I have had two laparoscopic surgeries -- one was 6 hours long and included a hysterectomy. I have so much anger and pain about how long it took me to get diagnosed and treated. It meant over 20 years of severe pain, and it cost me my fertility.”