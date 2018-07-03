Study: HPV Test Beats Pap

July 3, 2018 -- Tests that look for the human papillomavirus, or HPV, are more accurate than traditional Pap tests at detecting the precancerous lesions that lead to cervical cancer, according to a Canadian study of more than 19,000 women.

The study finds two key advantages to the HPV test, says Gina Ogilvie, MD, a professor of public health at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

"It detects the precancerous lesions that we treat, and it detects them earlier," says Ogilvie, who led the study, published in JAMA.

The other advantage is a need for testing less often. "With a negative HPV, we know testing can be done much less frequently," Ogilvie says. "Women who have a negative HPV test are significantly less likely to have a precancerous lesion 4 years down the road than those who had a negative Pap."

In 2018, the American Cancer Society expects more than 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer and more than 4,000 deaths from it. HPV causes the vast majority of cervical cancers, experts agree. Most sexually active adults contract HPV at some point, but it is usually cleared without problems.

Leslie Massad, MD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University in St. Louis, wrote an editorial to accompany the study and agrees with its conclusion that HPV tests perform better than Pap tests. "Since it's a better test at about the same cost and can be done less often, it should replace Pap testing," he says.