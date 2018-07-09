Are Doctors Removing Too Many Thyroids?

WEDNESDAY, July 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- More Americans than ever are being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and most are having the entire gland removed in response.

But that is an overreaction to a cancer that likely will not kill most people who are diagnosed with it, two doctors argue in a new report.

Most cases of thyroid cancer could be treated either by partial removal of the thyroid gland or by simply keeping an eye on the cancer in case it becomes aggressive, explained co-author Dr. H. Gilbert Welch, a professor with the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice in Lebanon, N.H.

People who have their thyroid gland completely removed run the risk of developing hypoparathyroidism, a condition where low levels of hormone produced by the gland cause their calcium levels to decline, said co-author Dr. Gerard Doherty, surgeon-in-chief at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

These patients have to take multiple doses of calcium and vitamin D daily, and still suffer from chronic bone problems, Doherty said.

"There is zero risk of that for the smaller procedure. If the surgeon removes half the thyroid gland, there is no risk of hypoparathyroidism," Doherty said. "They're taking on that risk for no benefit, and that's the real issue."

Three decades ago, thyroid cancer was diagnosed when the tumor became large enough that a doctor could actually feel it by hand, Doherty said.

Advances in imaging technology now allow doctors to find trace amounts of thyroid cancer in people, often by accident as the person undergoes an MRI or CT scan for some other medical purpose, Doherty and Welch said.

"It used to be the patient either felt a lump in their neck, or their doctor felt a lump in their neck," Doherty said. "Most of the disease we find now is not something we can feel even once we know it's there."

This year, more than 50,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the doctors said.

"We've seen a threefold increase since the mid-1990s in a disease we've known for decades is a frequent finding at autopsy," Welch said. "A lot of us harbor small thyroid cancers. This is one of the cancers where, if you look hard, you'll find a lot of thyroid cancer."