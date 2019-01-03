Study: Many Poor Women Can't Afford Tampons, Pads

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A study of nearly 200 poor women living in the St. Louis area found that two out of three had to go without feminine hygiene products at least once over the prior year, due to cost.

About one-fifth -- 21 percent -- said this happened on a monthly basis, and nearly half said they often had to make tough choices between buying food or period-related products.

The findings add fuel to demands by women's groups across the United States to ban sales taxes on feminine hygiene products. There are also calls to make such products available through programs such as the federal Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC).

"Adequate menstrual hygiene management is not a luxury," according to researchers led by Anne Sebert Kuhlmann, of Saint Louis University.

"It is a basic need for all women and should be regarded as a basic women's right," the team reported. "Our failure to meet these biological needs for all women in the United States is an affront to their dignity, and barrier to their full participation in the social and economic life of our country."

Kuhlmann stressed that a lack of pads or tampons can have real health consequences for poor women. The threat mounts even higher when mothers and daughters are in this situation together.

"The cost of buying menstrual hygiene products for multiple women in a household accumulates quickly," noted Kuhlmann, an associate professor of behavioral science and health education at the university.

She said a lack of period supplies "can add to the struggles women have in coping with the realities -- bleeding, cramps, and other symptoms -- of their menstrual cycles."

There are even consequences for employment. According to the study, 36 percent of the women said they had missed days of work due to lack of adequate period hygiene.

The new study involved a survey of 183 women, aged 18 to 69, who were drawn from 10 participating St. Louis community organizations that provide services to low-income people.

Many of the women said they had spent decades coping with what Kuhlmann's team called "period product insecurity."