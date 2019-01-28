Heart Attacks Rising Among Younger Women

TUESDAY, Feb. 19, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Younger U.S. women are suffering heart attacks at a higher rate now than 20 years ago -- even while the picture has improved for younger men.

Those are the key findings from a new study of four U.S. communities, in which researchers report the heart attack rate among women younger than 55 has steadily inched upward since 1995. In contrast, the rate dipped among men in that age group.

By 2014, those younger women accounted for 31 percent of hospitalizations for heart attack -- up from 21 percent in the late 1990s.

The findings were published Feb. 19 in a special issue of the journal Circulation focusing on women's heart health.

It's not entirely clear why heart attacks rose among younger women. But the study period spanned a time of increasing obesity rates nationwide.

"Young women have a higher prevalence of obesity than men in the same age group, and this is especially true among minorities," said senior researcher Melissa Caughey. She is an instructor in cardiology at the University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill.

"Obesity can be a risk factor for high blood pressure and diabetes," Caughey said, "and all three can lead to a higher risk for heart attack."

In fact, the study found, high blood pressure and diabetes were more common among younger women who suffered a heart attack, versus their male counterparts.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum pointed out that "obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes all seem to be more detrimental to women." She is a spokesperson for the American Heart Association who was not involved in the study.

"I wish I could say I'm surprised by these findings, but I'm not," added Steinbaum, who directs women's cardiovascular prevention, health and wellness at Mount Sinai Hospital, in New York City.

The results are based on a 19-year study of adults living in four U.S. communities in North Carolina, Mississippi, Minnesota and Maryland. Over that time, there were nearly 29,000 hospitalizations for heart attack: 30 percent were among people aged 35 to 54.