FDA Approves Second Drug For Women With Low Libido

FRIDAY, June 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave its approval to Vyleesi, the second medication so far approved to help women with low sexual desire.

In a news release, the FDA said that Vyleesi (bremelanotide) is a drug that would be administered by injection prior to having sex.

It's been specifically approved for premenopausal women with a condition known as acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

"There are women who, for no known reason, have reduced sexual desire that causes marked distress, and who can benefit from safe and effective pharmacologic treatment," said Dr. Hylton Joffe, who directs the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products.

"Today's approval provides women with another treatment option for this condition," Hylton said in the news release.

According to the agency, HSDD is not caused by any medical or psychiatric condition, relationship issues or drug side effects.

Instead, women with HSDD have "previously experienced no problems with sexual desire," the FDA said. "Generalized HSDD refers to HSDD that occurs regardless of the type of sexual activity, situation or partner."

The exact way in which Vyleesi helps stimulate sexual desire remains unclear, but it works on melanocortin receptors on cells, the FDA said.

The drug is injected under the skin of the abdomen or thigh at least 45 minutes prior to a sexual encounter, although the best timeframe for dosing could vary from user to user.

Side effects can occur, the FDA added, and include nausea and vomiting, flushing, injection site reactions and headache. Nausea was especially common, affecting 40% of users in the clinical study that led to approval.

That study involved 1,247 premenopausal women with HSDD who received Vyleesi or a placebo in one of two 24-week trials.

"In these trials, about 25% of patients treated with Vyleesi had an increase of 1.2 or more in their sexual desire score (scored on a range of 1.2 to 6.0, with higher scores indicating greater sexual desire) compared to about 17% of those who took placebo," the FDA noted.